An inmate who was captured after an alleged escape from jail earlier this month is expected to plead guilty, according to his lawyer.
Shamus Touhy, 22, is alleged to have broken out of Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre through a ceiling on the evening of Saturday August 6.
Touhy allegedly escaped with fellow prisoner Matthew Piscopo, 19, who was arrested without incident at a home in Ballarat the following Monday morning.
Touhy was arrested at a Corio hotel on the Monday night after the escape.
In a brief appearance in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Touhy's defence lawyer indicated he would plead guilty to two charges of escape lawful custody and criminal damage.
The alleged escape was not the first for the Malmsbury facility where in 2017, 20 inmates escaped after assaulting a guard and stealing his keys.
The matter will return to court on August 30.
Piscopo will face court in September.
