The Courier
Home/Video

League's best player under injury cloud for must-win final

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated August 25 2022 - 5:11am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
League's best player under injury cloud for must-win final

A superstar Ballarat Football Netball League captain is no certainty to play in the first round of finals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.