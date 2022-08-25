League's best player under injury cloud for must-win final

A superstar Ballarat Football Netball League captain is no certainty to play in the first round of finals.
Darley's Brett Bewley enters the elimination final under an injury cloud having sat out the entire second half of the last-round win against North Ballarat.
The former Fremantle Docker came to the bench midway through the second quarter with a slight complaint, and sat with ice on his calf for the remainder of the match.
North Ballarat twice came within one point of the the Devils in the final quarter but Bewley did not return to the field.
Devils coach said Bewley's setback "wasn't too bad" and trusted his captain to "know his body" with the club expecting him to train on Friday night ahead of Sunday's elimination final against East Point.
Bewley has dominated the competition since returning to his boyhood club this season and is among the favourites to win the Henderson Medal.
The 27-year-old leads the competition with an average 155.9 ranking points a game, while also sitting on top of the league for disposals (average 36.88), and contested disposals (14.75) and third for inside 50s (6.38) and hardball gets (6.19).
Bewley starred when the Devils last played East Point - a 30-point win in round 15 - racking up 40 disposals, 12 effective tackles, 11 clearances and two goals in what was the fifth highest-ranking individual performance of the season. Importantly, Bewley also limited the impact of Roos' midfield enforcers Matt Johnston and Mickitja Rotumah-Onus.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
