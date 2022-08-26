Waubra has handed the senior coaching reins to Trav Ford for the next two years in the Central Highlands Football League.
He fills the vacancy left by Matt James after spending the past two seasons as under-18 and a senior assistant coach with the Roos.
Advertisement
It is a similar pathway to that taken by James, who led the Roos to the 2019 premiership.
Waubra president Simon Tol said it was great to have the position filled so quickly, with Ford having put his hand up for the job.
He said the appointment of someone who with their family was already invested in the club would mean a smooth transition.
Tol said Ford not only knew the club well, he already had a strong connection with the players.
Ford has an extensive football background, having grown up playing juniors with North Ballarat before going to Waubra about 20 years ago to play.
He spent a decade with the Roos, including a stint as reserves coach, and on hanging up his boots renewed his ties with North Ballarat at junior level, doing some coaching.
Ford said he reconnected with Waubra in 2020, when his son Tom took the opportunity to play a handful of junior games in a COVID-19 shortened season.
He said they enjoyed it so much the whole family made the switch to the Roos in 2021.
Ford said with everyone - his wife and three children - involved the timing was right to give the senior coaching a go.
He is hoping to have his brother and experienced player and coach Andrew as an assistant.
Andrew Ford also progressed through the ranks at North Ballarat before spending four seasons with Melbourne in the AFL from 1989 and was Ballarat Swans captain-coach for three years from 1997.
Trav Ford said preliminary work on the player list and recruiting had already started.
He said up to 15 of the senior list had been re-signed. "We're hoping for a high retention rate."
Ford said the Roos were also looking forward to having a group of under-18s graduate - something the club had not had the benefit of for a while and a factor which would help add depth.
He said the club was putting an emphasis on attracting players with existing connections through friends and family.
"Hopefully those links will help bring in new blood."
Waubra overcame a slow start to the season to finish eighth with nine wins - securing the spot in the last home and away round - but lost an elimination final to Skipton by 81 points to end Matt James' coaching tenure.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.