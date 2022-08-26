The Courier

Ford moves up after other coaching roles with Roos

August 26 2022 - 5:00am
Trav Ford - Waubra's new senior coach.

Waubra has handed the senior coaching reins to Trav Ford for the next two years in the Central Highlands Football League.

