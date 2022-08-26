Fresh off of a breakout season with the Ballarat Miners, impressive young guard Will Hynes has signed a letter of intent to attend Texas-based Frank Phillips College from August 2022.
Frank Phillips College, in Hutchinson County, is one of 500 colleges within the National Junior College Athletic Association, boasting a division one listing.
Advertisement
Hynes enjoyed a stellar year with both the Miners men and Miners youth league sides, helping the youth league team to a Grand Final series victory by averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists across both games.
"I think it's a great chance to be able to travel and play the sport I love," Hynes said.
"I am excited to be heading off with a Championship under my belt after winning the VYC Youth League Grand Final and now shifting my focus to college."
Hynes said he plans to come back to Ballarat after his college basketball season finishes at Frank Phillips College, hoping to help the Miners earn a place in the NBL1 South finals next year.
Miners coach Luke Sunderland said it was a great opportunity for Hynes.
"He was instrumental in our NBL1 season and getting the chance to play in one of the top Junior College Conferences in the USA alongside and against division one college talent is only going to make him a better player," Sunderland said.
"Will has high ambitions for himself over the next few years and this experience will help him reach those goals. It is a testament to his character and work ethic and I'm looking forward to following his college season over our summer break."
The Frank Phillips College Plainsmen's season begins on January 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.