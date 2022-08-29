Dunnstown returned to its end-of-season form on Sunday, claiming a dominant 46-point Central Highlands Football League semi-final triumph over Learmonth at Buninyong.
Dunnstown led at every break, boasting 30 scoring shots to the Lakies' 14, with coach Glenn Wilkins saying the scoreboard did not truly reflect the performance.
"Our pressure and intent was there right from the word go," Wilkins said.
"We were able to own a fair bit of territory which was pleasing and our run and carry came back after last week."
The Towners recovered from their 47-point qualifying final loss to Hepburn in style, as Dunnstown's defence stood tall to shut down majority of Learmonth's attacks.
Wilkins was full of praise for Patrick Britt, who had the job on Learmonth's Damon Folkes.
"Britt is a quality player who should still probably be playing on the big forwards in the main leagues," Wilkins said.
"We identified very early in the week that he was going to get the match-up on Folkes and he was terrific. Our whole backline today just worked really well for each other."
However, the win was dampened by what appears to be season-ending injuries to Dunnstown's most valuable player in ruck Khyle Forde and reliable defender Jack Leonard.
Forde strained his right hamstring midway through the last quarter, having vied for best-on-ground honours while Leonard left the ground with a suspected dislocated shoulder.
Wilkins said Forde was understandably "pretty distraught" after the game.
"It is really disappointing for Khyle. He knows that he has been a big part of our improvement this year and it is unfortunate that that is it for him," Wilkins said.
"He is a massive player to replace but we feel as though we have got a couple of players who can step up."
Will Henderson has been known to play through the ruck for Dunnstown at times, but Wilkins said a lot will depend on how Gordon lines up.
For Learmonth coach Nick Willox, the loss signals an end to what was a successful season for his Lakies.
"To come within a half of a preliminary final, after where we were last year, is a massive achievement for us," Willox said.
"Dunnstown was just better for four quarters. We challenged them in patches but their work rate was just better than ours on the day."
Dunnstown will meet Gordon in a Central Highlands Football League preliminary final on Saturday.
Forde has had an outstanding season, finishing third in the CHFL best and fairest and being a major influence in Dunnstown finishing second at the end of the home and away season.
"You cannot spend too much time worrying about it," Wilkins said.
"He just has to keep his spirits up throughout the week and he knows that as well."
Learmonth's first finals campaign since 2014 is over after it finished seventh at the end of the home and away season.
