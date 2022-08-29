The Courier
Dunnstown advances, but injuries sour victory | Central Highlands Football League semi-final review, details

Edward Holland
Edward Holland
August 29 2022 - 12:30am
Dunnstown's Connor Tangey (left), Matthew Bulluss (middle) and Travis Parsons in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Dunnstown returned to its end-of-season form on Sunday, claiming a dominant 46-point Central Highlands Football League semi-final triumph over Learmonth at Buninyong.

