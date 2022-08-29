The Courier

Former GWV Rebel Paige Scott relishing the limelight with starring first up performance in AFLW for Essendon

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:48am, first published 6:00am
Paige Scott celebrates her goal in Essendon's debut win over Hawthorn on Saturday night. Picture by Getty Images

PAIGE Scott freely admits the idea of signing autographs and posing for selfies with 12,500 football fans has left her stunned, but definitely wanting more.

