PAIGE Scott freely admits the idea of signing autographs and posing for selfies with 12,500 football fans has left her stunned, but definitely wanting more.
Just weeks after being drafted at number eight by the Bombers, the former Greater Western Victoria Rebels star made her AFLW debut at the weekend in front of a boisterous Marvel Stadium crowd, helping her side to a debut win over Hawthorn.
Scott picked up 16 possessions - understood to be the second most ever by an AFLW first year player on debut - and helped herself to a first-quarter goal in the 7.11 (53) to 4.3 (27) win.
So good was the performance, she picked up four coaches votes, with each coach rating her the fourth player on the ground.
Speaking to The Courier, Scott said the whole occasion was overwhelming.
"It was an unreal feeling," she said. "The crowd was beautiful. The atmosphere was definitely there. Everyone kept telling me how loud the crowd was, but to be honest, I didn't hear it because I was in the zone so much.
"It was a bit 'woah' as we ran out, but at the end of the game fans kept asking for things to be signed, to take photos. I've never really experienced like that."
Scott said to kick a goal on debut was a dream come true.
"That was a thrill, I think everyone dreams about kicking a goal in their first game," she said.
"For it to come from a really good mark, I was rapt."
Having stepped up from playing under age football just a mere three months ago, Scott admitted to plenty of nerves to start.
"Everyone said I looked really and collected, but inside, I wasn't," she said.
"It was a really good game of football, a lot of people are saying to us that it was one of the best AFLW games seen.
"There was definitely tension everywhere, but it was fast and furious.
"We probably could have been a bit better with the efficiency, but something we've got plenty of time to work on and I'm sure it will come good."
The Bombers next meet another traditional arch-rival, up against Carlton next Sunday afternoon.
