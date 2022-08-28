The Courier

Darley holds on by one point to end East Point's threepeat dream | Ballarat Football Netball League elimination final wrap

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated August 28 2022 - 8:33am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darley's Will Johnston and Andrew Azzopardi celebrate their elimination final win. Picture by Adam Trafford.

In a test of character, Darley continued its rise from the ashes, holding on for a one-point elimination final win against East Point, ending the reigning premier's hunt for a third-consecutive premiership and bringing a dour end to Jake Bridges' historic tenure as East Point coach.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.