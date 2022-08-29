Mayor answers his critics over lake lighting revelations

As he has done many times before, the mayor tried to make Lake Wendouree sound like 'hundreds' of other gardens, parks and precincts in Australia. As such, Cr Moloney clearly thinks there is nothing special about our local lake, that it is a "remarkably common project", and therefore, any old light should be fine and why don't we all just pipe down. It is a shame the mayor does not understand the Geelong Waterfront, the Bendigo Gardens, Lake Burley Griffin, Shepparton or the Melbourne Botanical Gardens are rather different from Ballarat's green icon.