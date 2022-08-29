Big Brothers Big Sisters Ballarat has a new home, two new staff and an enormous new waiting list after more than two years of COVID-19.
"We've had a three to six-month waiting list for mentors - but I know it's longer than that now," Ballarat mentoring co-ordinator Jodie Downey said.
"Kids have had issues with life after lockdown and often their friendship groups are gone.
"These mentors - the fact they are volunteers - is a big deal in itself.
"They are giving up their time and showing that they want to learn about that child.
"I think young people pick up on that.
"The volunteers also get a lot out of the relationship and knowing they are helping a young person."
The organisation aims to match young ones aged seven to 17 with an adult who can act as a positive role model, lending their time, knowledge and experience.
"I know many families have been trying their hardest, but some issues for them could be really challenging," Ms Downey said.
"We ask for a 12-month commitment from mentors, but it's just 60 to 90 minutes a week - which is about the length of a gym class."
She said BBBS encouraged mentors to do free or low-cost local activities with their "little brother" or "little sister" such as walks, trips to the park, library visits or baking.
Volunteers go through extensive checks and ongoing training, and need to have a driver's licence.
"We're very welcoming and we provide a community of support around the mentorship," Ms Downey said.
"We match children and adults according to their interests, abilities and personalities."
She said BBBS began in New York more than a century ago when a judge noticed a large number of similar young people passing through his court.
He noted that some of them just needed a "big brother" - and the rest is history.
The program now operates in 13 countries and began in Australia 40 years ago, although the pandemic has caused a dip in volunteer numbers.
"What we know is that when we get a good match - and there is good rapport between the child and adult - the young people report back saying they feel they have someone they can trust, their marks improve at school, it gives them stability and they learn how to be a good friend," Ms Downey said.
"We have many testimonials that demonstrate it works."
BBBS has also been working on a separate program with the Mt Clear and Alfredton primary schools on ways that children can develop conflict resolution strategies and friendships - skills that do not come easily for some.
On top of that, the Ballarat office is also looking for people to help with group programs including Men2B - where three mentors work with 10 young people for 90-minutes a week over 12 weeks.
A specialist mentor information session for the Men2B program is on from 4.30pm Tuesday at the BBBS office in Barkly Square (25 Barkly Street, East Ballarat).
A separate mentor information session is on from 4.30pm on Wednesday at the same venue - and more sessions are scheduled for October and November.
For details, email jodie.downey@bbbsau.org
"We also have opportunities for anyone who would like to volunteer who has skills in marketing, administration and fundraising," Ms Downey said.
"We're after any help we can get - and it can take all sorts of forms."
Donations can also be made at bigbrothersbigsisters.org.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
