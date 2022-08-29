The Courier

Search for Big Brother, Big Sister volunteer mentors in Ballarat

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 29 2022 - 8:09am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big Brothers Big Sisters Ballarat has moved to Barkly Street and is looking for volunteer mentors. L-R: Rhys Brasser and Nikki Shea-Simonds who are on Federation University internships with Ballarat co-ordinator Jodie Downey. Picture Lachlan Bence.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Ballarat has a new home, two new staff and an enormous new waiting list after more than two years of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.