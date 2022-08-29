The Ballarat Royals A grade side is just one win way from featuring in the Geelong Baseball Association grand final, but so too are the A reserves as the club prepares for a big weekend ahead.
The A grade defeated Guild 5-2 in their semi-final, while the A reserve, which earnt a double chance, lost to the Saints 5-1.
Advertisement
The Royals got out to an early 3-0 lead and never looked back against Guild.
The semi-final triumph capped off a big week for the Royals, but manager Brendan Robinson was not getting ahead of himself, saying his Royals have to take it one week at a time.
Robinson was full of praise for Hayden Pfeiffer, proposing that Pfieffer came back from a vacation a "different man".
"Pfeiffer was outstanding at right-field for us," Robinson said.
"He had a couple of hits and made a couple of clutch plays on Saturday. He had a massive game and has cemented his spot in the team at right field."
Both sides travel to Geelong for their preliminary finals, with A grade playing East Belmont and A reserve playing Lara on Saturday.
Jordan Isbister will be eager to back up a dominant semi-final performance against Guild, while Robinson himself will be throwing down his trademark heat from the hill in A reserve.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.