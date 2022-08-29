The Courier

Man pleads not guilty to rape, assault charges at Halls Gap AirBnB

AF
By Alex Ford
August 29 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man pleads not guilty to AirBnB rape, assault charges

A man has been charged with rape, sexual assault, and false imprisonment after an alleged incident at his caravan with a young woman.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.