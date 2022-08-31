The Courier
Home/Footy HQ/Footy Livestreams

All the winners and action from the 2022 Ballarat Football Netball League junior best and fairest awards

By The Courier
Updated August 31 2022 - 11:47am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Storm's Emerton Hooper won the under 13 football best and fairest, Robert Allan Medal and leading goalkicker award. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The future looks bright for Redan with two of its rising stars taking out the top honours at the Ballarat Football Netball League's junior awards night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Footy Livestreams
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.