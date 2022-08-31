The future looks bright for Redan with two of its rising stars taking out the top honours at the Ballarat Football Netball League's junior awards night.
Lions youngster Khy Jess won the Robert Allan Medal as the best under 17-football player, judged by opposition coaches, while clubmate Laila Lappin was crowned the 17-and-under netball MVP.
The honour continues an impressive year for Jess who played four games in his debut seniors season.
Bacchus Marsh youngster Joshua Huxtable, another who made his senior debut this season, took out the under-17 best-and-fairest, pipping teammate Jack Kovacevic by four votes, while Darley's Addison Wright took out the honour in the 17-and-under netball ranks after polling in all but three games.
North Ballarat's Baxter Horsburgh was a runaway best-and-fairest in the under-15 football ranks after being named best-on-ground in nine games, but it was runner-up in the count Harley Hicks who would take home the Robert Allan Medal.
Ballarat's Charlotte Cross was the 15-and-under netball best and fairest while the MVP was shared between Redan's Ella Litras and East Point's Maggie Harris.
IN the under-13 football, Ballarat Storm's Emerton Hooper completed a clean sweep, winning the best and fairest, leading goalkicker and Robert Allan Medal.
North Ballarat's Audrey Murnane was the 13-and-under netball MVP, with Darley's Addison Wright winning the best and fairest.
