Ballarat men arrested in outlaw motorcycle gang raids

Two Ballarat men have been arrested, and the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG)'s clubhouse in Wendouree has been raided, following an alleged serious assault linked to the gang in Melbourne's west.
Police, including from the Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit, executed warrants at Canadian, Sunshine West, Point Cook, Williamstown and Truganina from 5.30am Tuesday morning.
They also executed warrants at clubhouses in Wendouree and Laverton North.
A 26-year-old man from Canadian, believed to be a patched member of the Nomads OMCG, and a 30-year-old Delacombe man were among six people arrested.
Others arrested include:
All men are expected to be charged this afternoon and will appear in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court tonight.
Police said a number of items were seized from the properties, including a large quantity of cash and drugs including cannabis and cocaine.
Members from the Victoria Police Echo Taskforce and VIPER Taskforce were also involved.
The arrests follow an incident on Thursday July 28, where a Point Cook man, believed to be a former chapter president of the Nomads OMCG, was allegedly seriously assaulted outside the clubhouse on Weddel Court, Laverton North.
The victim was confronted by a group of men and allegedly assaulted with a number of blunt objects.
After the alleged incident he managed to drive from the scene in his own vehicle and was later admitted to The Alfred hospital with serious injuries.
"Today's warrants should serve as a reminder that police are committed to identifying and arresting anyone linked to these organised crime groups, whatever role they may play in these offences." Echo Taskforce's Detective Acting Inspector Ash Ryan said.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
