BALLARAT'S hopes of hosting a rowing regatta at the 2026 Commonwealth Games appears doomed with Rowing Australia throwing its support behind coastal rowing as its preferred games event.
While no new sports have as yet been confirmed for the March 2026 event, Rowing Australia and World Rowing's decision to support the newer format of the sport looks set to end hopes of Lake Wendouree hosting an international regatta to mark the 70 year anniversary of the 1956 Olympic Games.
However, Ballarat and Hepburn remain hopeful that off-road cycling could still be added to the program and be based around the Creswick forest.
Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said correspondence received in recent days from world rowing bodies indicated it would be unlikely Ballarat could host the sport, should it be included in the program.
"We wrote to international rowing organisations, including representatives from Commonwealth countries and we received a letter back from World Rowing on behalf of member countries that ultimately from an international perspective the interest is in coastal rowing at the moment for the games," Cr Moloney said.
"That by no means has been even determined that it will be a sport included at all as yet, but if ultimately the international and Australian rowing bodies are all consistently advocating for coastal rowing, you would think that would rule Ballarat out."
An initial 16 sports have been confirmed for the March 2026 event, including athletics, boxing and some Twenty20 cricket in Ballarat, however a decision on what other sports might be included is not expected until the end of September.
Rowing Australia chief executive Ian Robson said coastal rowing was deserved of a chance to showcase itself on the international stage
"The EOI (expression of interest) for coastal rowing/beach sprints is a result of many years of work by World Rowing to bring rowing back into the Commonwealth Games," Mr Robson said.
"It is a unique opportunity for Victoria and Australia to showcase this exciting new format, that will unquestionably build a strong legacy for Australian rowers given the strong prospects for the inclusion of coastal rowing/beach sprints in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games and beyond."
He said promoting new sports is seen as a key driver for future events like the Commonwealth Games.
"It also provides an opportunity for deeper engagement and competition with athletes from our Oceania and Asian neighbours, and further afield to the Caribbean and African countries, who will be keen to represent their nations at the 2026 Commonwealth Games," Mr Robson said.
The first Australian Coastal Rowing and Beach Sprints Championships currently took place in Noosa, Queensland in August. The sport has recently been included in the 2023 World Beach Games in Bali and the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.
However, cycling remains firmly on the table for the region with Hepburn Shire releasing a promotion video showcasing the sport in the Creswick Forest.
Hepburn mayor Tim Drylie said that if mountain biking is to be included in the program in 2026, it makes sense to locate competition in Creswick.
"We'll be ready, with the Creswick Trails set for completion in 2024," Cr Drylie said.
"This world-class 60km mountain bike trail will also be supported by the Hammon Park trailhead, which is currently under construction. The accessible trailhead is designed for events and gatherings, and would be an ideal site for the Commonwealth Games events.
"The proximity of Creswick to Geelong, Melbourne and the Commonwealth Games regional hub in Ballarat, is even more reason why mountain biking competition should be held in Creswick."
"The opportunities and benefits the 2026 Commonwealth Games will hold for Regional Victoria are significant. The January 2022 floods in Creswick have impacted the community and businesses. Bringing the games to Creswick would stimulate the local economy and allow athletes and event visitors to explore our iconic and historic region."
Cr Moloney confirmed the City of Ballarat was jointly supporting the bid, with a Ballarat games village providing the perfect base for competitors and officials.
"We are jointly working with Hepburn on a bid for cycling in the Creswick forest, as yet we have not heard anything on that," Moloney said.
"Hepburn has great facilities with that and we would have a nearby athletes village to facilitate it, so it could be a beautiful alignment there."
