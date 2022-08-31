The Courier
Home/Video

Ballarat Commonwealth Games 2026 rowing bid could be doomed with Rowing Australia backing coastal rowing

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 31 2022 - 4:12am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Wendouree seems unlikely to host rowing at the Commonwealth Games with international bodies throwing support behind 'coastal rowing'. Picture by Adam Trafford

BALLARAT'S hopes of hosting a rowing regatta at the 2026 Commonwealth Games appears doomed with Rowing Australia throwing its support behind coastal rowing as its preferred games event.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.