Darley will give superstar captain Brett Bewley until the last possible moment to prove his fitness for a do-or-die Ballarat Football Netball League semi-final clash against Ballarat this weekend.
Bewley missed the Devils' one-point elimination final win against East Point at the weekend after failing to recover in time from a calf complaint he suffered during the last game of the regular season.
Darley coach Dan Jordan revealed they would've risked playing Bewley at the weekend if it was a grand final but conceded a cautious approach towards the former Fremantle Docker's fitness was best for both player and club.
Jordan said Bewley was on track to train this week and would trust his captain's knowledge of his body before making a call on his inclusion for Sunday's must-win game.
In Bewley's absence, Devils young gun Bailey Young was thrust into the midfield and impressed to be named his side's best.
The 19-year-old racked up 25 disposals, seven effective tackles and six clearances to finish with 123 ranking points. Only former VFL defender Matthew Brett (139) had a higher tally after his 29-disposal, 14-rebound 50 game.
"We were obviously a mid out with Brett (injured), so we had to scrap around in there. We threw Bailey Young in there, and I thought he was really good for us," Jordan said.
Young, himself, is now under an injury cloud after leaving the field in the dying stages of the win against East Point.
The onballer went to ground after a marking contest, clutching his knee and in visible pain.
Both Young and Bewley were influential when Darley last played Ballarat, a 17-point loss back in round seven.
Bewley finished with 47 disposals (22 contested) and 10 marks, while Young racked up 32 touches, nine inside 50s and also offered valuable relief in the ruck.
Ballarat is enjoying a lighter time on the injury front with star Josh Gibson expected to return to the line-up after missing the qualifying final loss to Melton with hamstring tightness. The three-time AFL premiership player kicked two goals in the Swans' last win over the Devils.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
