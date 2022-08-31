The Courier

Warrenheip locals want firm plans for eastern-most Ballarat exit to Western Highway

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
August 31 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A B-double ended up in a ditch in a Western Highway median strip about 6.30am on Wednesday. An hour later, three vehicles collided near the Mill Markets. Picture by Leonora Duffy.

Warrenheip residents are calling for the state government to release revised plans for the Western Highway as more businesses become derelict and drivers dice with death.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.