The Courier

Former North Ballarat Rebels footballer, Melbourne's Tom McDonald has run out of time to be part of the AFL squad for Friday night's qualifying final against Sydney.

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McDonald has been ruled out of the Demons qualifying final match with Sydney. Picture: Getty Images

FORMER North Ballarat Rebels footballer, Melbourne's Tom McDonald has run out of time to be part of the AFL squad for Friday night's qualifying final against Sydney.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.