UPDATED: BFLW grand final day | mega picture gallery, details, wrap

A second-half blitz saw Redan storm home to become inaugural BFLW premiers, defeating Darley by 32 points at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
The Lions were the team to beat all season long and proved to be too much for a valiant Devils outfit to handle.
The opening goal of the contest went the way of Redan, which boasted a six-point quarter-time advantage, before Darley fought back to draw level at half time.
It marked the first time since round eight, when the Lions lost to Darley, that Redan had not held the lead at half time.
Despite the unfamiliar half-time situation, the Lions regrouped and came out firing in the second half, piling on four goals while restricting the Devils to just two behind in the third term to completely change the game.
Redan's ever-reliable goal kickers were prominent as Jess Bokma booted three majors while Zoe Larkins added two of her own.
Carly Twaits earned best-on-ground honours in one of her best games for the season, as Charlotte Linssen (one goal) also stepped up for the Lions.
Premiership glory wraps up what was a near-perfect season for Redan, which lost just one game en route to a dominant finals campaign and an inaugural BFLW premiership.
