The Courier
Updated

UPDATED: BFLW grand final day | mega picture gallery, details, wrap

By Lachlan Bence
Updated September 3 2022 - 10:18am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redan players celebrate their grand final triumph on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

A second-half blitz saw Redan storm home to become inaugural BFLW premiers, defeating Darley by 32 points at Mars Stadium on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.