Melton is one step closer to redemption, overcoming an insipid first quarter to beat Sebastopol and earn its place in the 2022 Ballarat Football Netball League grand final.
The Bloods swung a four-goal margin with a 6.3 (39) to 0.1 (1) second quarter before the Burra to just 11 points for the remainder of the game to book their spot in a second grand final in three seasons.
"We've worked bloody hard to be here. We spoke before the game this is three years in the making," Melton coach Aaron Tymms told The Courier after the game.
"We had that COVID year, the season where it was cancelled after 10 games and now this. This is a reward for our effort and really hard work over those three years."
Melton's victory was born from its defence with Riley Walker starring, while Liam Carter kicked three to be named the Bloods' best.
There was no multiple goalkicker for the Burra with a 1.5 (11) third quarter with a strong wind at their backs an ultimately fatal stretch of play.
Sebastopol now waits to see who it will play out of Ballarat and Darley in next week's preliminary final, while Melton has a week off.
Melton 12.14 (86) d Sebastopol 6.7 (43)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
