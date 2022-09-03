Gordon books grand final spot | CHFL preliminary final wrap, details

Gordon will contest its first CHFL grand final in seven years
The Eagles progressed to the premiership decider with a 27-point win over Dunnstown in a preliminary final at Buninyong on Saturday.
Final scores: Gordon 10.12 (72) d Dunnstown 7.3 (45).
Gordon will meet the winner of Sunday's preliminary final between Hepburn and Springbank at Learmonth.
Gordon, which lost to Springbank by 33 points in the 2015 grand final, has just one CHFL premiership to its name - 1988.
The Eagles led by 29 points at half-time after threatening to break the match wide open when it stretched its advantage to 35 points 17 minutes into the second term.
Dunnstown dug deep and held on despite repeatedly turning over the ball all too easily through the midfield and in its forward 50m.
The Towners were 25 points down at the last change - close enough if good enough.
In the end Gordon had the answers with Riely Ranieri closing out the game with a major in time-on in the last term.
Luke Gunnell was a dominant force in the ruck for Gordon.
He clearly had the better of Dunnstown's Will Henderson - hardly conceding a ruck duel all day.
Ben Schiltz and Billy Griffiths each had the ball on a string, setting the tone right from the outset - Schiltz being a running springboard into attack and Griffiths an important link man through the midfield and in attack as the Eagles had too much leg speed and poise for Dunnstown.
Matt Bulluss was a tireless contributor for the Towners and was one player Gordon did allow to get off the hook.
