Bozanich kicks Tigers into grand final after siren | CHFL preliminary final wrap, details

Zak Bozanich clinched Springbank a CHFL grand final berth with a goal after the siren against Hepburn in a preliminary final at Learmonth on Sunday.
With the scores level, even a behind would have been enough to send the Tigers into the grand final against arch-rival Gordon, but he kicked truly to secure a six-point victory.
Final scores: Springbank 11.6 (72) d Hepburn 8.18 (66).
Bozanich finished with five goals as he combined with Stephen Staunton and Todd Finco, who kicked three goals apiece, to turn the game around in the second half.
While Springbank was in raptures, Hepburn was left shattered after leading for most of what developed into a classic.
Each side struggled in front of goals early, with the Burras leading 3.12 to 1.5 at half-time.
Springbank changed the complexion of the game when it switched the roles of its key forwards - with Staunton moving from centre half forward to a deep forward and Bozanich moving out of the goal square to become a rolling high forward.
Their superior marking power ultimately proved too much for the lighter built Hepburn defence.
Springbank grabbed the ascendancy in the third quarter with four goals to narrow its deficit to three points, but just as quickly Hepburn replied with three majors in as many minutes to take an 18-point lead to the last change.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis told his players at three quarter time that they were in the same position as they been against Skipton a week earlier in a semi-final - a game in which the Tigers dug themselves out of trouble to win by six points.
Incredibly, the last term followed a similar script - only this time the finish was even more dramatic.
Hepburn had opportunities in front of goal early in the final term, but a series of shots fell short.
Springbank pounced and its never-say-die attitude saw it through.
