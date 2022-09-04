CHFL investigating crowd trouble after Sunday preliminary final

The Central Highlands Football League has launched an investigation into an incident between spectators after Sunday's senior preliminary final at Learmonth.
The CHFL has released a statement saying that it is working with competing clubs Hepburn and Springbank to identify those involved.
"Once this has occurred the CHFL board will consider applying sanctions.
"The CHFL has a long history of taking seriously its responsibility on managing crowd behaviour at finals and will continue to implement these responsibilities in this case.
"There will be no further statements made by the CHFL until it completes its investigation."
MEANWHILE, Gordon and Springbank will take their rivalry to new heights in the CHFL grand final at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
They already boast one of the fiercest rivalries in the competition, but with a premiership on the line this battle promises to be one of the biggest in the clubs' histories.
Gordon will go into the encounter aiming to avenge its 2015 grand final loss to Springbank.
While that was the last time Gordon played in a grand final, Springbank went on to make it back-to-back flags.
The Tigers set up a meeting with the Eagles with a dramatic six-point win over Hepburn in a preliminary final at Learmonth on Sunday.
Gordon had a much easier path into the grand final, defeating Dunnstown by 27 points in a preliminary final at Buninyong on Saturday.
