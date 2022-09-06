The Australian Bantamweight title-holder resides in Ballarat, after mixed martial arts fighter Michael Alsop's perfect run continued with a dominant win over Mitch Gandolfo in Melbourne.
It is a special moment for not just Alsop, but also Infinite MMA, which has never boasted a Bantamweight title-holder until now.
The Bantamweight category ranges from 61.2 to 61.7 kilograms, but fighters must be precisely 61.2kg when competing for the title.
The title now goes alongside Alsop's perfect 3-0 record, with the fighter no stranger to success.
"I just always grew up liking boxing and wrestling. When I was a teenager I boxed a lot and actually won a couple national titles in boxing," Alsop said.
"I had a little break but I got back into it after having a daughter, which gave me a lot of motivation to get fit and healthy again and now here we are."
Alsop, who usually is not affected by nerves before a fight, won all three rounds in his bout with Gandolfo and admitted that he felt the pressure ahead of the fight given what was on the line.
However, despite his recent success, it is Alsop's partner, Winona, who continues to find ways to one-up him, with Alsop labelling the pair a "power couple".
"She is fighting in a couple weeks' time on the Gold Coast at the biggest card in all of Australia," Alsop said.
"It means she will be streamed on the UFC app which is the next step up into getting to where we want to be."
Alsop said that next step involves the two of them turning professional.
"We'll keep working towards turning professional and hopefully by the end of next year we'll be at that level," he said.
"We just have to keep getting the experience in as amateurs and once our coach feels comfortable with us turning professional then that is what we will do."
Alsop was full of praise for his coach and legend of Infinite MMA gym, John Campbell.
"John is awesome. He is not just a martial arts coach he is almost like a life coach as well," Alsop said.
"He is a terrific friend and a great mentor. All of us fighters at Infinite are super lucky and grateful to have him as a coach."
Now, all of Alsop's focus turns to his partner's career, as Winona prepares to fight at Eternal 70 on the Gold Coast on September 17.
