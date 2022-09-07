The Courier

All six Maher brothers preparing for a Springbank grand final of their own

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
September 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(L-R) Terry, Joel, Kieran, Brett, Ryan and Karl Maher at Wallace Recreation Reserve. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The Maher name goes hand-in-hand with the Springbank Football Netball Club, boasting six brothers across all three grand final-bound teams on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.