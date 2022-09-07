The Maher name goes hand-in-hand with the Springbank Football Netball Club, boasting six brothers across all three grand final-bound teams on Saturday.
Kieran, Brett and Joel Maher will line up for Springbank's senior side against Gordon, with Terry and Karl in the reserves while young gun Ryan will lead his under-18s.
It will be a special day at Mars Stadium for the Maher family, as all six brothers hope to achieve their premiership dreams across all three of Springbank's football sides.
"It does mean a lot to us. You walk that little bit taller when you're playing with your brothers because you know you've got them there to back you up," Kieran said.
"It's a bit more exciting when you're playing with your family, it makes you go a bit harder."
Kieran will be named for the Tigers' senior side alongside Joel and Brett, who is still chasing his first premiership at Springbank.
Brett said to go head-to-head with Gordon added even more to the occasion.
"I'm not too nervous at the minute but come Saturday I'm sure I will be," Brett said.
"It's always a big rivalry when we play against Gordon so it's pretty special."
While those three prepare to battle rivals Gordon, Karl and Terry face Skipton after the Tigers snuck into the reserves grand final in the dying seconds on Sunday.
"It is definitely something that doesn't come around every day. Not just playing with family but playing in grand finals as well," Terry said.
"We're all really grateful for the opportunity. The parents are pretty passionate about it all and come out and watch us every week."
Though Kieran was quick to name Joel as the best of the bunch, Ryan could soon be coming for the title after claiming best-and-fairest honours for Springbank's under-18 side, following a second-placed finish in the Central Highlands Football League best-and-fairest vote count.
Ryan even featured in five senior games for the Tigers in 2022.
"They'll always look to protect you out on the field," Ryan said.
"But there's some added pressure to stay in the seniors side and stick at it."
