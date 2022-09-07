The Courier
Australia's Got Talent winner Kristy Sellars wows US crowds with semi-final performance

By Monique Patterson
Updated September 7 2022 - 3:52am, first published 3:42am
Ballarat business owner and now world-famous pole dancer Kristy Sellars received a standing ovation in her semi-final performance for for America's Got Talent (AGT).

