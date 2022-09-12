2022 BFNL Henderson and Sally McLean Medals night | Follow it live

Hello, and welcome to The Courier's live coverage of the 2022 Ballarat Football Netball League's Henderson and Sally McLean Medals Night.
It's the night of nights for the BFNL - who will be crowned football and netball's best and fairest?
The Courier is bringing you a live stream (courtesy of the BFNL) and live results blog of the league's night of nights.
Our footy experts Matt Currill and Edward Holland will lead the coverage from 6.30pm.
You can watch the live stream below. (It may take a few seconds to load!):
Follow the results below in our live blog:
Be sure to check thecourier.com.au throughout the evening to see a picture gallery of who is there.
The Courier is also bringing you comprehensive coverage of the 2022 BFNL grand final, this Saturday, September 17. We'll be live streaming, blogging and talking all things Ballarat footy on the day.
