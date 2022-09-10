The Courier

Ballarat Magistrates' Court alleged speeding driver will dispute charges on identification evidence

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
September 10 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stock image.

A court has heard a string of text messages may be the undoing of a driver who is alleged to have sped away from police in a car that was later falsely reported as stolen.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.