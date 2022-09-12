The Courier

Melton South's Soli Ropati creates history with BFNL A Grade best and fairest win

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated September 12 2022 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melton South captain Soli Ropati has won the BFNL A Grade best and fairest. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A groundbreaking season needs a pioneering leader and Soli Ropati proved no different, becoming the first Melton South player to win the Sally McLean Medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.