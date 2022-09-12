A groundbreaking season needs a pioneering leader and Soli Ropati proved no different, becoming the first Melton South player to win the Sally McLean Medal.
The Panthers' center was named best-on-court six times to see her edge out stiff competition and be crowned the Ballarat Football Netball League's A Grade best and fairest with 21 votes.
Darley goalie Rebecca Hicks finished second with 17, just one vote more than teammate Grace Markovic, who rounded out the minor placings.
Markovic was judged best-on-court in the Devils' final-round win against North Ballarat, but Hicks' lone vote from the game saw her eek out a runner-up finish.
Lake Wendouree co-captain Rosie Todd (15) and 2019 McLean Medallist Maddy Selmon (14), from North Ballarat, followed closely behind.
Ropati had an incredible year for the Panthers and set the tone early with a best-on-court performance in the first game of the season, a 14-goal win against Ballarat.
The mid-courter would only fail to poll votes in one of the games she played, having often missed court-time with the Panthers due to higher commitments.
Ropati missed the Panthers' round 10 loss to North Ballarat, its first of the season, due to being at a training camp with the Samoan national team.
Following round 10, Ropati would be restricted to just two appearances due to national duty, injury, and VNL commitments.
The 24-year-old was a member of the City West Falcons side that won a sixth Victorian Netball League Championship title earlier this year, alongside Panthers teammate Melissa Olomanu, who joined her in the BFNL team of the year.
Both would play influential hands as Melton South booked what was believed to be a first A Grade finals berth in club history.
Ropati couldn't replicate premiership success with her home club and had to watch from the sidelines with a hamstring injury as the Panthers bowed out in the semi finals at the hands of Darley, who will play its first A Grade grand final this weekend against North Ballarat.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
