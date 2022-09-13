The Courier
Could Ballarat be in for another wet spring and summer?

By Phoebe Loomes
September 13 2022 - 7:00am
A storm front moves across Ballarat in December, 2021.

The Ballarat region could be in for another wet spring and summer, with forecasters declaring a rare third consecutive La Nina weather event.

