The Courier

Unlocking farmland and the commons for new housing estates

By Maeve McGregor
September 13 2022 - 7:00pm
The Ballarat Town Common. Picture by Lachlan Bence

With the flick of a pen, the Victorian government has acceded to the City of Ballarat's proposal to open up the Ballarat Town Common and a large swathe of farming land to the city's north for new housing development, paving the way for some 15,000 extra residents.

Local News

