Firefighting in Ballarat has come to the end of an era, with the passing of Stan Kneeshaw.
The 89-year-old spent his entire adult life as a CFA volunteer - and died just short of his 70th anniversary of service.
"He had an absolute wealth of knowledge - and he was actively firefighting right up until 2009," Ballarat Captain Mark Cartledge said.
"In later years Stan came in and helped shine some of the vehicles - including a 1939 Dodge fire truck that we still have. He went to every meeting and had some great stories.
"He was a true community-spirited gentleman."
Mr Kneeshaw died at the weekend after a long illness.
He joined the Country Fire Authority in 1953.
"I got into firefighting because there was a chap four doors up from me who was a firefighter," Mr Kneeshaw told The Courier in 2018.
"Every time we would hear the bell go, we would rush up the street and follow him on our push-bikes."
Eventually, Mr Kneeshaw joined the brigade himself - and again, got there via bicycle.
"There was no gear, we had to supply our own boots, trousers - and if you were lucky you got a jacket," he said at the time.
"We did have helmets, so there was some protection," he laughed.
"I look at what they've got now and it's amazing, with their big overalls and protective suits."
In a 2014 article he spoke about tankers without water - and hoses that had to be connected to hydrants.
He spoke about the extreme water pressure, with multiple people having to hold the hose.
Ms Cartledge said the Ballarat life member was an active firefighter until 2009 - and continued his association by organising fundraisers, competitions, work crews and social events.
"Stan was respected by many members not just at the brigade but across the state, he was heavily involved in running competitions and was a regular attendee at the CFA State Championships."
Along the way he also received several other service awards and medals including nation medal, the first and second clasp and Queens Medal 1975.
Mr Kneeshaw even got a mention in State Parliament, with praise from Upper House Western Victorian MP Josh Morris in August 2018.
"(Stan's) 65-years as a CFA volunteer is a remarkable contribution to the community - phenomenal," he said at the time.
"I'll be pleased if I make 65 years, let alone make a contribution to the community for 65 years.
"The work of our volunteers, whether they be CFA or State Emergency Service (SES), is remarkably important."
Mr Kneeshaw's funeral is expected to be held early next week.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.