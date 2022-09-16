Borg's dream start keeps on rolling

Success has seemingly followed Melton young gun Kyle Borg throughout his footballing career, with the speedster already boasting four junior premierships to his name ahead of Saturday's Ballarat Football Netball League grand final.
However, the 20-year-old knows a senior premiership would convincingly beat all four junior triumphs.
"I was very fortunate with four premierships during juniors but all of them are very different compared to this opportunity," Borg said.
"As much as I want to focus on it, I'm trying not to so I don't overthink it. But I'm just as much excited as I am nervous for it."
Borg is part of the fresh wave of juniors at Melton that have made a name for themselves this season.
The midfielder has spent his whole career at Melton, starting when he was just eight years old, as the new-look Bloods boast an impressive amount of local talent.
"We have been building something pretty special for a few years now," Borg said.
"Last year was my first sniff at seniors footy while I was in and out of playing NAB League with the Western Jets, but this year has been my first proper year and I've been loving every bit of it."
The Bloods enjoyed an 11-0 start to their 2022 campaign en route to clinching the minor premiership, with Borg crediting the red-hot start to a full buy-in from his teammates and a strong pre-season.
"Back in pre-season we had a goal to start the year strong and get some good results, and I think the work we did at the start of the year has really showed," he said.
"It's a very tight-knit club with a great culture down here. Everyone plays their role and does what they need to do to get the job done."
It's been an impressive season for Borg, who has not missed a match and averaged 16 disposals per game.
The young gun picked up 22 touches and a goal in the Bloods' semi-final triumph over Sebastopol.
Borg was full of praise for coach Aaron Tymms in helping him consistently achieve his best football.
"Tymmsy (Aaron Tymms) has been very supportive of everyone's game and how everyone plays. He tries to put everyone in a position where they can utilise their strengths tries to facilitate my best footy," he said.
"I just wanted to find my spot in the team and work hard to keep it.
"Once I learnt the strengths of my team and how I could use my strengths to compliment theirs, that's when I grew in confidence."
Borg was too young to play in the Bloods' 2018 grand final defeat, but knows plenty of his teammates would be eager to make amends on Saturday.
