The Courier

Matthew Piscopo sentenced to concurrent jail time after youth justice centre escape

Updated September 14 2022 - 2:14am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Piscopo. Picture: Victoria Police.

A youth prison escapee has been sentenced to three months in prison, concurrent with other jail terms, after breaking out of detention at the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.