NORTH Ballarat has won its third successive A Grade netball premiership over a five-year era which will go down as one of the greatest in the long and storied history of the club.
Led brilliantly by goal shooter Maddy Selmon in a starring best-on-court display, North Ballarat overcame treacherous conditions of rain, hail and wind to score a strong 47-34 win over a gallant Darley in the club's first grand final in 30 years.
After a relatively even first quarter where North took a three goal lead, it was the second quarter where the game broke open.
North were led by centre Gina McCartin who set up her side at will, allowing the Roosters to take a big 11-goal lead into the half-time break.
Early in the third quarter, it looked to be more of the same until McCartin took a tumble, hurting her shoulder forcing her out of the match.
Briefly, it rattled North as Darley kicked into gear with the next five scores. But once North Ballarat settled and managed to get the ball to Selmon, she along with Poppy Douglass, did the rest.
North settled to maintain the 11-goal margin and then despite the game getting willing at times in the final quarter, the minor premiers did what they needed to do to score an impressive 47-34 win.
North Ballarat coach Annie McCartin found herself in tears after the game when she was asked about the legacy of her team.
"We had our rhythm and all going and it just unsettled us when Gina went down," she said.
"You never know what's going to happen, but we stuck to the game plan and it all came off.
"It's only natural we were going to be unsettled because she had been so dominant at that point, I just kept yelling out 'calm, keep working through it' and they just knew what they have to do."
McCartin paid tribute to her team.
"You don't see that in elite netball with the evenness of the competition, for us to be able to do that is history making for our club," she said.
"It's all the hard work, one day we'll look back and understand just how important it is. Just to see these girls do what they set out to do, is just beautiful, it's wonderful."
Selmon, who has been a member of all three titles said she was thrilled that when adversity came, different players could pick up the positions.
"Even when Gina went off, we were able to work around it and we got the win which was nice," she said.
"It was good having all the team around us. Poppy and I have worked together for a long time now.
"It's so amazing, I can't believe we've done it and our team has grown so much. Our core players have stuck together for a long time and that's helped us get the win."
Darley coach Dianne McCormack said it was a hard pill to swallow.
"I actually thought it would have been a lot closer game, but it just didn't suit us today," she said.
"We couldn't shut down Maddy Selmon, it was the best game I've seen her play.
"It was our second quarter that cost us, when we got into the hole, it was hard to catch up. Unfortunately we did not play as well as we have been. We dropped our heads and couldn't get it back."
After 30 years without a grand final, McCormack said she was proud to have seen the club make both the under 19s and A grade decider.
"Most of those from the earlier game are 15 or 16-year-olds, bottom age players. I think for these girls, the belief is only going to get better and stronger. As much as we're all disappointed now, a lot of those girls will build and fight and hopefully next year it's us holding the cup."
