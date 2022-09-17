After three years left waiting for redemption, Melton fans could live with a few anxious moments before reality sunk in.
The Bloods' boys - homegrown, passionate, and the benchmark for all 2022 - had broken the 17-year Ballarat Football Netball League premiership drought.
Striking with a minute on the clock, Melton never ceded the lead but was made to withstand a late charge that once Sebastopol draw level before threatening to steal a win in the final minutes, to etch out a five-point victory and celebrate its first Ballarat Football Netball League title since 2005.
It was a grand final of three acts - the whirlwind, the comeback, and the scrap.
It took just 65 seconds for Melton to set the tone, Kyle Borg lurking into space on the edge of the contest before soccering a loose ball through to celebrate the game's first goal.
His captain, Braedan Kight, added a second minutes later, finding himself in the right place at the right time to snap truly.
It would prove a wake-up call for the Burra, who enjoyed the majority of possession as the rain came down.
James Keeble would reward that pressure on the scoreboard, beating the pack to a loose ball in the goal square to draw his side to within six points.
The Burra continued to control proceedings but struggled to find forward 50 entries, with Melton's defence, like all season, set up expertly.
All Burra momentum was sapped minutes before the break as Luke Heaney converted a set shot from a tight angle to give the Bloods a 13-point lead at quarter-time.
Both sides stepped further into the trenches with rain and later hail ever-present in the second quarter.
A healthy crowd growing in nerves had to wait 18 minutes for the first and only goal of the quarter, Lachie Walker breaking the deadlock in some style, clutching a rushed Burra exit with one hand before kicking truly on the run.
The Bloods' pressure was red-hot in the second term, restricting the Burra to just two behinds and barely giving them a chance to get forward to take a 19-point lead into the sheds.
As the teams returned, the worst was confirmed for Sebastopol with key defender Riley O'Keefe succumbing to an ankle injury he suffered late in the second quarter.
James Keeble was moved into the Burra's engine room, bringing previously-absent energy that saw his side wrestle momentum in the third quarter.
Almost 40 minutes from his first, Toby Hutt added another, trimming the margin to just two goals.
Keeble returned to the forward, and with it, the game changed.
Just two minutes after Hutt's strike, Keeble kicked a goal for the ages, an incredible soccer from the pocket, bouncing and dribbling before taking a right turn at the goal mouth to foster more belief.
Within in a minute, Keeble had levelled the game, reacting first to a loose ball to kick his third for the game.
The scores wouldn't stay even for long, Jaycob Hickey pouncing on a loose ball to restore Melton's lead, but confidence was high for the Burra as they entered the final quarter of the season trailing by six.
In the first 10 minutes of the fourth quarter, Melton twice had chances to deliver telling blows, only for their shots to stray wide.
The Bloods continued to dominate territory for few rewards as the Burra battled desperately to stay in the contest.
Eventually, Sebastopol got forward and in the 18th minute thought it had drawn within a point only for the goal umpire to rule that Chase Dummett's dribbling effort was touched on the line, a call made while the Burra midfielder was wheeling away in celebration.
The entirety of the final five minutes were played in Sebastopol's forward 50, but the Bloods' defence, as it had done all season, held on.
One last golden chance would come for James Keeble, who took a strong contested mark 35m out, but a ball to find a teammate in a better position was intercepted by the Bloods defender.
After 31 minutes, the final siren sounded, confirming history: Melton, premiers for the first time since 2005.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
