Skipton Street Uniting Church looks back on 160 years

September 24 2022 - 1:00am
Skipton Street Uniting Church members Max Smith, Sandra Ballard, Cheryl Kennedy, Zelma Toplis, Les George and Rob Muller celebrate 160 years of the church. Picture by kate Healy

Sitting on the corner of Skipton and Darling streets, Redan's Uniting Church has seen the gold rush, the great depression, both world wars, and a great deal of other events in its long history.

