Sitting on the corner of Skipton and Darling streets, Redan's Uniting Church has seen the gold rush, the great depression, both world wars, and a great deal of other events in its long history.
Established as a wooden building on September 7, 1862, the Skipton Street church was built to meet the demands of an increasing population in Redan stemming from gold discoveries in the area.
As more moved to Redan on the search for gold, and the locality grew from its findings, the congregation resolved to build a larger bluestone building in the wooden church's place.
"That in the opinion of this meeting, the increasing population in this part of the township demands, for the property maintenance of the cause of Christ among us, a more substantial and commodious place of worship," a statement from the board of trustees said 1864.
The new building, which became the church known today, had its first foundation stone laid on August 8, 1865, and was completed by March 1866.
Skipton Street Uniting Church secretary Leslie George said much of the funding for the church came from a gold mine on the eastern side of its property.
"At the east end of the church was a mine, so part of the income of the church came from mining," Mr George said.
In 1913 the Skipton Street church was the first Methodist church in Ballarat to install electric lights.
Throughout its history, the church would become home to a Sunday school, the 6th Ballarat Scout Group and the 4th Ballarat Guide Company.
Its congregation would also change, as other groups in Ballarat closed, followers moved across, and changes occurred in the church's organisational structure.
"There have been a number of the Uniting Churches in Ballarat that have closed, Mount Pleasant, Sebastopol, Ballarat West, Pleasant Street. A lot from there have actually joined the Skipton Street congregation," Mr George said.
Mr George has been part of the Skipton Street church for the 25 years and has done his part to preserve the church's history.
A history of the church was first published in 1912 for the church's jubilee, another in 1975, 2002 and finally in 2012 - to celebrate the church's 150 year anniversary.
In the lead up to its 160th, Mr George has put together a summary and append to the 2012 document.
"In the booklet we have a very comprehensive history of the church. What I have done with the last book is summarise the history and added information for the past 160 years, with more emphasis on the last 10 years," Mr George said.
The descendant of Eureka stockade era Ballarat residents who played a role in establishing the city's early Methodist churches, Mr George said he has always had a keen interest in preserving the story of Ballarat's churches.
"It is a big part of Ballarat's history. I think when people look back and see what has happened in the past, what people have done should be recognised," he said.
"That is why we record history. You can go and look back and see what happened, who was involved, and if they want to do further research it is a base to confirm events that have happened and give them a base to look for further details."
The Skipton Street Uniting Church will celebrate the 160th anniversary with a church service and luncheon on Sunday, September 25.
A time capsule, buried at the site in 1987 has been opened to mark the occasion, with its contents on display at the church hall.
Mr George's booklet will also be available to read at the church.
