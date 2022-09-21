The Courier

Twist to a familiar day for Grigg

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated September 21 2022 - 6:50am, first published 5:30am
Shaun Grigg runs out for Redan in 2019. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

No stranger to premiership success, Shaun Grigg is preparing for yet another grand final on Saturday, with the former Richmond and Carlton player set for his second grand final in a coaching role at Geelong.

