Twist to a familiar day for Grigg

No stranger to premiership success, Shaun Grigg is preparing for yet another grand final on Saturday, with the former Richmond and Carlton player set for his second grand final in a coaching role at Geelong.
Speaking to Cats Media, Grigg said it was a "pretty special" build up having the whole of Geelong behind the club.
"It's so special I think [the players] just have to embrace it," Grigg said.
"Grand finals are so hard to come by so when you're there it is just about savouring the moment and enjoying it."
The St Patrick's College graduate became a premiership player with the Tigers in 2017 before retiring midway through the 2019 season and joining the Cats as a coach.
"I'm actually feeling alright (ahead of the Grand Final) as a coach. As a player I was a bit more nervous but I think we are well prepared," Grigg said.
"I've enjoyed it (coaching) probably a little more than I thought I was going to. I was lucky enough in the back end of my career to taste a bit of success and I just want others to feel that as well. It's a pretty addictive feeling, once you've done it once you just want it more and more."
Grigg's experience in September has led to some fresh-faced Cats asking the 34-year-old for advice ahead of Saturday.
The Cats assistant coach said it was important for Geelong's grand final debutantes just to enjoy the week.
"Just embrace the week for what it is and be excited about being involved in a Grand Final," he said.
"When the ball bounces, it's just about playing their game and their role within the team. We've stuck to that all year, players know exactly what their role is. They've executed it well and we expect nothing more, nothing less than that."
The Cats and Swans have not faced off since round two, in which the Swans won by 30 points as Lance Franklin kicked his 1000th career goal.
The two sides head into Saturday on a combined 24-game winning streak, the most in VFL/AFL history.
"Sydney are going to be a real handful. They are great in all areas of the game," Grigg said.
"It's a bit of a different one, we haven't played since round two so it's sort of completely different teams by now and the way we're playing is a bit different.
"We'll go to work on our game and we're confident the footy we're playing stands up for finals."
