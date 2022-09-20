MASK-on or mask-off might be the prominent policy debate for Victorians but we "still have a job to do", a leading epidemiologist warns, as experts consider how the next COVID-19 wave to hit Australia might shape up.
This time last year Ballarat was on the cusp of enjoying its first weekend of relaxed restrictions, coming out of lockdown, for the AFL Grand Final.
The highly virulent Omicron wave, mixed in with Delta, lay ahead and hit Ballarat by the Christmas-New Year holiday period with a massive wave in May hitting a peak of almost 500 new infections daily.
Deakin epidemiology lead Catherine Bennett said it was unlikely Australia was headed for such a dramatic climax again this summer but, given the still uncertain effects of long-COVID and vulnerable people in our communities, people should still try and take precautions.
Professor Bennett suggested preventative measures, such as masks on public transport, could help lessen the risk of infection and allow people to enjoy more events in the summer and with loved ones.
She said the lingering Omicron wave, with different sub-variants replacing itself, was helping to prevent a potentially more dangerous variant taking hold. High hybrid immunity in the community, from vaccinations and past infection, should also help drop infection and hospitalisation rates this summer.
This comes as Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton confirmed that while the wave was slowing, there were still 50 COVID-related deaths Australia-wide daily. And there were no guarantees for what waves might be forming ahead.
Victoria's mask laws, requiring people to wear masks on public transport, remain under fire with more than 100 fines issued this month despite more than 181,000 warnings given.
Professor Bennett has been closely watching the latest Omicron variants play out in places like South Africa where hospital rates have dropped - but this did not mean the virus circulation was slowing.
"People shouldn't be despondent. If they [European countries] get through summer without a major rise in cases, it's less likely we'll see a rise in the summer either," Professor Bennett said. "This should offer a bit of respite for our health and aged care workers and for our vulnerable people, who are nervous about going out."
Professor Bennett said COVID-19 was a "rolling dynamic" and while that was not ideal, at least there seemed more certainty going into warmer weather.
