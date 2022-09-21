The Courier
Bacchus Marsh bus crash: Loreto College Ballarat students rushed to hospital

Updated September 21 2022 - 1:35am, first published 1:00am
The bottom of the Pentland Hills slope where the bus crashed in the Melbourne bound lanes

UPDATED 11am: Dozens of Ballarat schoolgirls and their teachers have had the trip of a lifetime to NASA in the USA turned into a nightmare after their bus rolled on the Western Freeway.

