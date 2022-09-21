The Courier
Home/Video

Sebastopol finds new co-coaches for 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated September 21 2022 - 1:21am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastopol players line-up for the national anthem before the grand final. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Sebastopol has locked in its new leaders as it looks to find redemption in the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.