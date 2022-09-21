Sebastopol has locked in its new leaders as it looks to find redemption in the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Luke Kiel will step up as playing co-coach, with Michael Columbro joining him from the sidelines.
The pair replace Michael Searl, who stepped down from the role due to work commitments.
Searl spent three seasons at the helm and guided the Burra to the grand final in 2022, where they fell to minor premier Melton by five points.
Sebastopol president Darren Hammill said it was an easy decision to hand the reins to Kiel and Columbro.
"With the close camaraderie that we have at the club, keeping everyone together makes things a lot easier with the window of opportunity that we're in. It was a smooth transition," he told The Courier.
"Michael will still have a minor role with the club. Basically, it was a decision based on an employment opportunity that was too good to refuse for him."
Kiel, 32, is set to make his first foray into senior coaching, having moved to Sebastopol in 2018 after a decorated VFL career.
After joining the North Ballarat Roosters in 2012, Kiel spent five seasons at the club, serving as co-captain, winning two best-and-fairests in 2015 and 2016 and earning selection in the VFL team of the year in 2015.
Upon the Roosters' demise, Kiel crossed to Geelong's VFL side in 2018 where he spent one season.
The midfielder is one of a core group of Sebastopol players who spent time at the Roosters, alongside captain Tony Lockyer, Lachlan Cassidy, Matt Austin, and James Keeble.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
