The Courier
Updated

VicRoads advises motorists heading to Melbourne for grand final long weekend

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated September 21 2022 - 7:04am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services on the scene on Wednesday morning. Picture by Alex Dalziel

UPDATE, 4pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.