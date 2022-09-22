The Courier

Marking Ballarat Chinese heritage in key Sturt Street location

By Maeve McGregor
September 22 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Historic preservation inevitably gives rise to its own history, said one of Ballarat's most prominent Chinese community leaders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.