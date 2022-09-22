AMY McDonald said the excitement around the AFL grand final can only help the Geelong AFLW team as it looks to push towards a finals berth this season.
The two-time Geelong best-and-fairest winner, McDonald will lead her team against St Kilda on Thursday night, head to Melbourne on Friday for the AFL Grand Final parade and on Saturday will be in the stands cheering on the Cats against the Swans.
"It's so exciting for the men and all the hard work they've put in, but at Geelong we're very much a one-club mentality," she said.
"The men are always there to help us, we're always with them, chatting with each other, so we're all just so excited for the club as a whole.
"For us to be around the club while all this lead-up to a grand final is going on, it's pretty amazing to be a part of, we're experiencing all the feelings and emotions about what everyone is feeling."
The Geelong AFLW team is 2-2 after four rounds, having lost narrowly to Collingwood and North Melbourne the past two matches after sitting on top of the ladder after two rounds with wins over Richmond and Fremantle.
McDonald herself has been one of the stand-outs yet again, joining AFLW coaches association vote leader Georgie Prespakis and the likes of Nina Morrison in what is a dominant midfield.
But McDonald is fully aware going forward still looms as the last piece of the puzzle, with the team having managed no more than three goals in a match so far.
"We're always looking to build that connection with our forward line," she said. "I think that's the last piece of the puzzle.
"We are very strong defensively and we're getting looks inside 50, we need to give the forward better looks and hopefully it resolves in scoring shots."
McDonald is no stranger to the bash and crash style of the game and was made acutely aware after she copped a heavy knock against Collingwood two weeks ago which resulted in seven stitches just under her eye.
"It's coming good, I just had some stitches in it, and now its just trying to keep it closed, so we're keeping some glue on it to keep it shut," she said.
"I just quickly got them in over three-quarter-time and came back on in the fourth. I got the stitches out last Saturday, so about a week after it, but the middle still needs to close fully, but it's well on the way to healing."
McDonald said she would be in the stands on Saturday cheering the boys on to what she hopes will be premiership glory.
"The club's been very good getting all of us girls tickets, so we'll go in as a group and support them all day."
