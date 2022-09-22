Nature Notes: Black cockatoos seen moving around area

Most local groups of black cockatoos comprise less than 20 birds, but larger flocks are sometimes seen. Last month there were two larger flocks reported close to Ballarat.
The first was at Invermay, where a straggling flock of approximately 100 was reported. Not long afterwards, a flock estimated at 200 was seen near the Wildlife Park in Fussell Street, Ballarat East.
Our local black cockatoos are yellow-tailed black cockatoos. They occur here year-round but are often seen in the cooler months when they move around from pine plantation to pine plantation.
Although large yellow-tailed black-cockatoo flocks are still being reported, concern is felt for their long-term future. The birds are long-lived, and their food plants and nest sites are declining. Only one chick is raised each year.
Pine plantations have become important food sources for them, with their natural food of hakea and banksia seeds becoming scarcer. Surprisingly, the seeds of the completely unrelated pines are similar in size and appearance to those of hakeas and banksias and have, fortunately, been discovered by the yellow-tailed black cockatoos.
Some property owners - including some in suburban Ballarat - have small groups of black cockatoos coming to feed quietly on seeds of banksias and hakeas. Just one mature hakea or banksia plant can attract them.
Attracting them to nest is a different story. Nesting seems mainly to occur in tall old hollow trees along forested gullies. As could be expected for a bird measuring 60cm long, the hollow needs to be large - one to three metres deep and at least 30cm wide. Most nest trees are more than 200 years old.
The flight of yellow-tailed black cockatoos is buoyant and leisurely but can be surprisingly fast, despite the unhurried appearance. They can also be agile, twisting and turning adeptly as they drop into feeding or perching places. As far as the Ballarat district is concerned, the yellow-tailed black cockatoo remains widespread and could be expected anywhere. It is recorded north to Clunes but is scarce beyond there.
A botanical art exhibition showcasing endangered plants of the Ballarat district is being held at the Ballarat Botanical Gardens this weekend, September 24 and 25.
An emerging group of Ballarat botanical artists has been busy preparing for this exhibition, which will promote awareness of the rare plants involved and demonstrate the local artists' skills.
To see this artwork, visit The Robert Clark Centre at the Botanical Gardens from 10am-4pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Entry by donation.
I have had a grey shrike-thrush nesting in my shed for the last five years. Last year I found a mature bird dead in my shed. There is one now sitting on the same nest, refurbished. Would this be the same bird, or could it be another or perhaps one of the young ones from last season? D.P., Ross Creek.
One of the grey shrike-thrushes nesting in your shed would be one of last year's parent birds. The other is likely to have moved in from elsewhere to replace the dead one. In most species of birds, the adults don't tolerate last year's youngsters once the breeding season comes again.
Also, last year's youngsters will probably not breed this year. I can't explain why you found a dead one last year. Apart from that unfortunate incident, your shed obviously suits them.
