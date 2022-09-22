A late goal to Greater Western Victoria Rebel Aaron Cadman looked like the match-winner for Vic Country in its National Championship title game on Thursday, until two goals in the dying minutes sealed the win and championship for Vic Metro.
It was one of three majors for Cadman, whose draft stock continued to rise after another impressive performance, as fellow Rebels in Hugh Bond and James Van Es also stood tall.
A midfielder for the Rebels, Bond has spent Vic Country's National Championships campaign in a new role across half-back, but looked as comfortable as ever at Marvel Stadium.
Van Es, a key defender from North Ballarat, matched up against Max Gruzewski and Matthew Jefferson from Vic Metro's dominant forward line.
Despite boasting a nine-point half-time advantage, Vic Country's lead was quickly erased in the third term as Vic Metro enjoyed a 15-point swing.
Vic Metro would strike first in the final quarter, before Cadman burst through a forward-half stoppage to snap a much-needed goal out of the ruck contest.
Cadman then added his second goal for the quarter and third in the match to sneak five points ahead of Vic Metro, before Matthew Jefferson and Cooper Harvey, the son of North Melbourne legend Brent Harvey, snatched the win for Metro.
Cadman kicked a game-high three goals along with 14 disposals and 5 marks.
The trio and their fellow Rebels teammates in Beau Tedcastle and Felix Fogaty now turn their attention to the AFL Draft Combine on October 7-9.
Vic Metro 3.3 4.4 7.8 12.8 (80)
Vic Country 2.4 5.7 6.8 10.13 (73)
BEST - Vic Metro: Matthew Jefferson, Jakob Anderson, Will Ashcroft, Hudson O'Keeffe, Harry Sheezel, Elijah Tsatas; Vic Country: Oscar Murdoch, Aaron Cadman, Oliver Hollands, Harley Reid, Henry Hurstwaite
GOALS: Vic Metro: Charlie Clarke, Max Gruzewski, Matthew Jefferson, Harry Sheezel 2, Cooper Harvey, Jovan Petric, Nicholas Watson, Kai Windsor; Vic Country: Aaron Cadman 3, Harley Reid 2, Jaxon Binns, Coby Burgiel, Bailey Humphrey, Jacob Konstanty, Noah Long
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.