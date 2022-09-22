The Courier

Heartbreak for Greater Western Victoria Rebels trio in National Championships decider

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
September 22 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bond in action for Vic Country. Picture by Getty Images.

A late goal to Greater Western Victoria Rebel Aaron Cadman looked like the match-winner for Vic Country in its National Championship title game on Thursday, until two goals in the dying minutes sealed the win and championship for Vic Metro.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.