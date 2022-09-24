The recent headlines and articles about the grave lack of trees and open spaces ('Short Shade') highlights the growing problems we are facing.
Ballarat is fast-becoming the place it was previously an alternative to.
Compare the new developing suburbs with the 'old Ballarat ' with its wide tree-lined streets and the contrast is black and white.
The trend towards small residential blocks needs to be counter-balanced with more open space and streets that are wide enough for trees and parking.
We are going to see nothing but 'acres and acres of tar and cement' as the old song from the early '60s predicted.
Roger Darby, Mount Helen.
These roadworks are a nightmare.
Being a young family that lives in Sebastopol but shops and studies in Delacombe, while also being stuck on our insufficient public transport, these roadworks are ridiculous.
I feel for the drivers and those who live closer to the roadworks. I just wish the council, VicRoads and the state government would finish one project before starting the next.
Narelle Dare, Sebastopol.
It's about time this council addressed the potholes on our roads in Ballarat at the moment - they are a disgrace and our roads are getting worse.
These potholes are dangerous and are doing damage to people's cars. Fix the potholes, council.
Geoff Rundell, Sebastopol.
My whole life, petrol companies have been allowed to do anything they want with regards to the price of petrol.
Like me, we all have heard every excuse under the sun except blatant profiteering of an essential service. The war in Ukraine is another pitiful excuse.
The government must make these big oil companies accountable for their actions. As far as I'm concerned, what they are doing is criminal and has to stop. I'm not against a company making profit but this is different.
Petrol is an essential service that all Australians should be able to afford - not just the rich ones.
These big petrol companies hurt more people than they help which is totally unacceptable. What should we do? We need to make the oil companies commit to one price for petrol over the whole year and get rid of the nonsense fluctuations that occur now which surprisingly happen not only daily but every long weekend and school holidays like clockwork year-after-year. Enough is enough.
Chris Hartigan, Barkstead.
Can someone please tell me how many people use the lake walking track in the dark? I cannot find the answer to this anywhere so cannot make a decision if it is worth spending millions of dollars to make the light project happen.
Garry Lyons, Ballarat.
The name 'Ballaarat', which means 'resting place' or 'bended elbow', encourages people to slow down, gather and connect with one another. Also the trading of foods, spears, rocks and fires to be warm.
Mark Thompson, Wendouree.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.