The Courier
Opinion

MELANIE WHELAN: Geelong AFL Grand Final win vital for Ballarat

September 23 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An AFL premiership for Isaac Smith is about more than adding a medallion to his collection, it is a reminder for Ballarat in the importance of grassroots club. Picture by James Elsby, Getty Images

IF YOU have dared to venture down to the Danger zone - Geelong - the rallying cries across town are to win the flag for Joel or Paddy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.