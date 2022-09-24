Over $1 million spent on Bridge Mall design

The final designs for the contentious $15 million Bridge Mall redevelopment cost ratepayers more than $1 million, the City of Ballarat has confirmed.
Released to much fanfare in late July, the final concept and design plans devised by international architecture firm Hassell Ltd have, to date, attracted fees in the order of $1,021,368.
The City of Ballarat did not confirm whether that sum represented the total contract price for the concept and design plans, the particulars of which have inspired a mixed reaction within the community.
It was, however, confirmed that the figure does not include future fees which will accrue to Hassell for the preparation of detailed plans required for tendering and construction purposes, which will cost ratepayers another $174,000.
Ron Smith, who has owned a commercial property close to the Bridge Mall along Peel Street South for the last 20 years, described the combined costs as "absolutely staggering".
"How [council] can bring in outside consultants and spend that much money on it is beyond comprehension," he said. "If they've hired an international firm to do it, they'll obviously be paying international rates."
It was a view shared by Ballarat Residents and Ratepayers Association president Bruce Crawford, who questioned why council elected to award the design tender to an international firm over a local firm with local knowledge.
"The community is evidently really divided over the plans, there are many different opinions in Ballarat," he said. "But again, you have to wonder why they went international over local."
City of Ballarat acting director of development and growth Brenda Carey said Hassell had undertaken a variety of work under the design services contract, spanning community consultation, precinct planning and concept and design development, with "additional services to be completed".
The ambitious plans developed by Hassell promise to transform Bridge Mall into a tree-lined shared streetscape, opening up the mall to one-way eastbound traffic and the prospect of outdoor dining.
A bold, though questioned, 30-metre-long playground would be situated along the southern side of the mall, along with pedestrian walkways on either side.
Though the plans have largely won the support of the Bridge Mall Business Association, Mr Smith said council's decision to reopen the mall to traffic had caused some consternation.
"It's just an idiotic proposition to put traffic down the mall, which hasn't occurred for over 40 years," he said, adding he did not believe the community had been properly consulted.
"It's not going to enhance the mall; it will just create enormous congestion problems at the Peel Street, Curtis Street intersections and Little Bridge Street, and more so when the latter is converted to one lane.
"Instead of attracting people to the CBD, it will invite people to go to Stockland, Wendouree or over to Delacombe - anywhere but here."
