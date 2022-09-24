The Courier
Council

Over $1 million spent on Bridge Mall design

By Maeve McGregor
September 24 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Final design plans for the Bridge Mall from the Sturt Street side. Picture supplied by City of Ballarat.

The final designs for the contentious $15 million Bridge Mall redevelopment cost ratepayers more than $1 million, the City of Ballarat has confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.