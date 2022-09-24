For the past two seasons, Wendouree has found itself falling one game short of the Ballarat Cricket Association grand final, despite boasting one of the best batting orders in the competition.
However, the semi-final defeats are not something fifth-year coach Leigh Cassidy is looking to ignore, as the club prepares to go one better this season.
"From a coaching perspective I don't shy away from our finals results," Cassidy said.
"We've done a lot right during the home-and-away season but one of the things we've got to take away from our failings is what hasn't worked and what can we do better."
Minor premiers across the last two seasons, the Red Caps have led the league in total runs scored for two-consecutive seasons, with Cole Roscholler holding a league-best average of 72 runs per game.
"Batting has been our strength over the last few years. Our batting order is quite strong but having said that at the important time of year over the last couple of years that is what has let us down," Cassidy said.
"We're always looking to try and improve on that because the reality is we haven't been good enough in the finals series over the last two years. We haven't got the job done with the bat in the finals."
Cassidy put down his side's semi-final losses to poor game management as the Red Caps mindset is set to change this season.
"My focus as a coach during the pre-season has been having players really focused on what their specific contribution to the team is," he said.
"It has been refreshing to me this year because we've actually had the chance to do an uninterrupted pre-season. By the time the seasons rolls around we'll have the best part of eight weeks leading into the season."
While the Red Caps' strong batting line-up is no secret to other sides, the acquisition of Ash McCafferty from North Ballarat adds some dangerous firepower to Wendouree's bowling stocks.
McCafferty took a league-best 35 wickets in season 2022023 at an average of 12.57.
The quick only failed to take a wicket in two games last season, with best figures of 6-19 coming against Mount Clear.
He joins Liam Brady, who comes across from Buninyong, as season-defining recruits for the Red Caps.
It creates a line-up that makes Wendouree the favourites for this Ballarat Cricket Association season, with Cassidy ready for redemption.
"I don't subscribe to the belief that you just play and see where that leads you," Cassidy said.
"We play with the expectation that we want to succeed."
