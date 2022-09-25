The Courier
Updated

Fire at Ballarat tourist attraction, as crowds flock to 'dragons' show

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 25 2022 - 11:29pm, first published 9:33pm
Almost two dozen people were evacuated from the Leigh Creek tourist attraction just before 11pm Sunday when three cars were found on fire. Picture supplied.

9.20am: Kryal Castle management confirmed the attraction would open to the public on Monday, despite the overnight three-car fire.

